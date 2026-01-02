Bargman scores first PWHL goal as Sirens edge Victoire 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anna Bargman recorded her first-ever PWHL goal and Kristýna Kaltounková scored the go-ahead goal for the New York Sirens in a back-and-forth 4-3 win over the Montreal Victoire on Friday.

Bargman scored in the final minutes of the first period, cutting across the slot to tie the game after Laura Stacey scored for Montreal 3:47 into the game. The rookie recorded her first PWHL point in the Sirens’ last game against the Goldeneyes. She was a fifth-round pick for New York in this year’s draft out of Yale, where she ranks fourth on the Bulldogs all-time goals list.

Kristin O’Neill scored her second goal of the season in the second period for New York (5-0-0-5), but Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin answered with a power play goal. Kaltounková scored in her fourth straight game to overtake the lead, 3-2.

Paetyn Levis scored off a feed from Sarah Fillier to grow New York’s lead halfway through the third period. In the final minutes, Montreal (3-0-1-4) pulled goaltender Sandra Abstreiter to bring out an extra skater. With 24 seconds to go, Natálie Mlýnková deflected Abby Roque’s shot into the net, but Montreal ran out of time to find an equalizer.

Sirens goaltender Kayle Osborne saved a career-high 42 shots. Abstreiter finished with 17 saves.

Up next

Victorie: Host Minnesota on Sunday.

Sirens: Visit Toronto on Jan. 6.

