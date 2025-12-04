Capitals visit the Ducks after Ovechkin’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (17-9-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (16-10-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Anaheim Ducks after Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals’ 7-1 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim has a 9-4-0 record at home and a 16-10-1 record overall. The Ducks are seventh in league play serving 10.2 penalty minutes per game.

Washington has gone 8-4-1 in road games and 17-9-2 overall. The Capitals are ninth in league play with 108 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored 14 goals with 22 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

John Carlson has six goals and 17 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has scored nine goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press