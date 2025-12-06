Boreen, Maschmeyer help Goldeneyes snap 3-game skid with 4-0 win over Sirens

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Abby Boreen scored twice and Emerance Maschmeyer made 28 saves to lead the Vancouver Goldeneyes past the New York Sirens 4-0 for their second win of the season Saturday.

Jenn Gardiner had a goal and an assist, while Ashton Bell also scored for Vancouver. Sophie Jaques provided two assists and Maschmeyer logged the team’s first shutout in franchise history.

It was Vancouver’s first regulation win in franchise history.

New York was shut out for the first time this season, despite outshooting Vancouver 28-20 for its fifth consecutive game with 20 or more shots. Kayle Osborne stopped 16 of Vancouver’s 20 shots.

Both teams entered action hoping to snap losing streaks. Vancouver is now undefeated at home after losing their last three games on the road.

Boreen’s second goal of the season put the Goldeneyes in front early in the first period, marking the first time they scored the game’s opener this season.

The Goldeneyes doubled their lead in the first with a shot from Bell that trickled through Osborne’s legs. Gardiner’s short-handed effort on the penalty kill added one more goal for Vancouver to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The score remained the same through the second period until Boreen’s second goal of the night in the third, her first multigoal game as a Goldeneye.

Up next

Sirens host the Boston Fleet on Dec. 17.

Goldeneyes host the Ottawa Charge on Dec. 16.

