US beats Canada 2-0 in Para Hockey Cup final in Dawson Creek

By AP News

DAWSON CREEK, British Columbia (AP) — Jen Lee made 10 saves, Brett Bolton and Brody Roybal scored and the United States beat Canada 2-0 in the Para Hockey Cup final Saturday night for its 10th straight victory in the tournament and 12th overall.

Bolton scored in the first period, Roybal added an empty-netter for the reigning world and Olympic para hockey champion Americans.

The United States was 5-0 in the tournament for the seventh straight time. Canada went 3-2, with both losses to the U.S.

Corbin Watson made 16 saves for Canada.

