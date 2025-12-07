Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
41.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kane scores late in 3rd period to help Red Wings beat Kraken 4-3

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Red Wings Kraken Hockey

Red Wings Kraken Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:29 remaining in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Saturday night.

Emmitt Finnie, Andrew Copp and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Red Wings. Simon Edvinsson added two assists and John Gibson made 24 saves completed a sweep of the two-game season series.

Kane, now three goals shy of 500 for his career, helped the Red Wings extend their point streak to four games (2-0-2). Alex DeBrincat found Kane in the slot for his second consecutive game with a goal.

Brandon Montour, Adam Larsson, and Chandler Stephenson scored for the Kraken, who have lost five straight (0-4-1). Joey Daccord stopped 21 shots.

Larsson tied it 2–2 at 6:44 of the second period with his second goal of the season. Vince Dunn assisted on the play for his 300th career point.

The Kraken then took their first lead of the game 4-3 on Stephenson’s deflection goal with 7:16 left in the period.

Van Riemsdyk tied it at 3 with 28 seconds remaining in the second. He has a goal in three consecutive games and five of his last six.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Vancouver on Monday night.

Kraken: Host Minnesota on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

By LUKE OLSON
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.