Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba play at the Rangers for the 1st time since their trades to the Ducks

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider had never been in the visiting locker room at Madison Square Garden before, and he needed someone to show him how to get on the ice for the Anaheim Ducks’ morning skate.

It was an unfamiliar feeling for the NHL forward who spent 13 seasons with the New York Rangers, though he’s not experiencing this alone. Kreider gets to do this alongside former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba, as they play their first game back at their old home arena Monday night since getting sent across the country in separate trades.

Trouba went to Anaheim just over a year ago, following pressure from the front office to waive his no-trade clause, and spent the summer processing the change. Kreider was dealt in June after similar pressure, so his runway has been much shorter with the whirlwind move and getting ready to play hockey for a new team.

“I don’t think it completely settled in over the offseason,” Kreider said. “It didn’t feel real until I got on the plane to go to California and then I was kind of all about getting my bearings there, kind of endear myself to a new group and get to know everyone, get to know the whole setup. I haven’t really had time.”

Kreider spent a lot of time in New York since making his debut in the 2012 playoffs. His 883 regular-season games played over those 13 years rank sixth in franchise history, he is tied for the most power-play goals with 116 and is among the leaders in other statistical categories.

Trouba spent five-plus seasons with the Original Six club, two and change with the “C” on his chest as its leader. His wife pursuing a medical career led him to request a trade there from Winnipeg in 2019, the couple had a son while living in New York and returning to his old neighborhood Sunday night made the 31-year-old emotional.

“There’s so much I learned through my time here about myself, about hockey, about starting a family,” Trouba said. “Just the growth of, I guess, the group and the team while I was here, and growth of myself is something that I look back on most.”

Their exits, which followed respected forward Barclay Goodrow getting put on waivers in the summer of 2024 and landing in San Jose, were unceremonious. General manager Chris Drury sent a memo to the rest of the league’s teams spelling out that Trouba and Kreider were available, and each player ended up with the Ducks as the Rangers sought to change a mix that had come up short of winning the Stanley Cup.

Trouba conceded the process of being unwanted and then shipped away from a place he wanted to remain was difficult. Kreider, whose No. 20 might have hung from the rafters at the Garden one day had he played his whole career there, prefers not to look back in anger.

“You try not to live in the past,” Kreider said. “It’s arrogant to think that you know what something is in that given moment. You don’t necessarily know if it’s going to be a good thing or a bad thing, so just take everything in stride.”

Kreider and Trouba are not the only ex-Rangers players now with Anaheim. They have former teammates Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano to lean on, as well.

“It’s made the transition super easy — I mean easier — having Jacob there, having Frank, Stromer,” Kreider said. “Having that familiarity certainly helps. The entire group’s been great.”

Coach Joel Quenneville, who had his own emotional return to Chicago in October, when he went back for the first time since being banned from the NHL for his role in a 2010 sexual assault scandal involving his Blackhawks, does not want to pretend to know how Kreider and Trouba should feel about theirs.

He does, however, know the experienced players have had a big impact on the Ducks quickly growing into a contender. They are in a playoff spot nearing the midway point of the season and are on track to end a seven-year drought.

“(Kreider) instantly got our power play rolling and our team rolling right off the bat,” Quenneville said. “And Troubs has gotten off to a great start to the season playing bigger minutes than we envisioned, and all of a sudden offensively he’s been productive in a lot of ways that we didn’t see that coming, either.”

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer