LA Kings put G Darcy Kuemper on injured reserve after head hit from Stars’ Rantanen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Goalie Darcy Kuemper was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday after taking a hit to the head during their loss at Dallas.

The Kings made the move one day after Kuemper left in the first period following a significant hit from Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, who wasn’t penalized on the play.

Los Angeles recalled goalie Pheonix Copley from its AHL affiliate to back up Anton Forsberg during Kuemper’s absence.

Kuemper is 10-6-6 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in another standout season for the Kings, who reacquired him in a trade in June 2024.

The 35-year-old netminder backstopped Colorado to a Stanley Cup title in 2022, and he was a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time last season after leading the Kings into the playoffs. His continued strong play this season has pushed him into the discussion for Canada’s Olympic roster in February.

Kuemper will miss at least the next week for the Kings, who continue their road trip at Florida on Wednesday night. Los Angeles has lost three straight games to fall to 14-9-9.

