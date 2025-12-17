Red Wings host the Mammoth after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Utah Mammoth (16-16-3, in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-12-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -125, Mammoth +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Utah Mammoth after Alex DeBrincat’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Red Wings’ 3-2 win.

Detroit has gone 10-6-1 in home games and 19-12-3 overall. The Red Wings have a -4 scoring differential, with 105 total goals scored and 109 allowed.

Utah has a 16-16-3 record overall and an 8-11-2 record on the road. The Mammoth have scored 107 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat has scored 20 goals with 19 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 12 goals and 18 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has scored six goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press