Jordan Eberle scores on the power play and Kraken hold off struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Eberle had a power-play goal, Frederick Gaudreau and Ben Meyers also scored, and the Seattle Kraken held on for a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Joey Daccord made 35 saves and Eeli Tolvanen had two assists for the Kraken, who have won three in a row after dropping nine of their previous 10 games in regulation.

Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko scored as the Kings were held to fewer than three goals for the seventh straight game. Pheonix Copley made 25 saves.

Seattle had struggled in the second game of back-to-backs, but reeling Los Angeles was a welcome panacea. Eberle got the Kraken’s fifth power-play goal in six games when he beat Copley over the goalie’s left shoulder from close range early in the second period.

Gaudreau benefited from a gaffe by Copley, who couldn’t catch a fluttering puck after Brian Dumoulin broke up the shot and it trickled between the goalie’s legs for a 2-0 lead.

Copley hadn’t started in the NHL since Dec. 10, 2023, when he made 23 saves in a 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers, and tore his ACL in practice in January 2024.

Meyers made it 3-0 off the rush before Fiala got Los Angeles on the board with 3:47 left in the second period.

Kuzmenko got LA within 3-2 at 8:45 of the third period on a wraparound.

The Kraken didn’t have top defenseman Vince Dunn because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a win at Anaheim on Monday on a hit from Ducks forward Ross Johnston. Forward Berkly Catton was back for Seattle after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury.

