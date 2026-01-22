Skip to main content
Rangers visit the Sharks following Miller’s 2-goal showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New York Rangers (21-24-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (25-21-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the San Jose Sharks after Jonathan Tanner Miller’s two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Rangers’ 4-3 loss.

San Jose is 25-21-3 overall and 13-9-3 at home. The Sharks have gone 13-4-2 in games decided by a single goal.

New York has a 21-24-6 record overall and a 16-11-2 record on the road. The Rangers are 7-6-6 in one-goal games.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 6-5 in overtime in the previous meeting. Macklin Celebrini led the Sharks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has scored 14 goals with 17 assists for the Sharks. Pavol has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has nine goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 2-7-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

