Chychrun scores in overtime to lift Capitals past Devils 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Jakob Chychrun scored in overtime and Logan Thompson made 35 saves as the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday night.

Chychrun beat Devils netminder Jake Allen with his 15th goal 4:06 into the extra session to lift Washington to only its second win in its last eight games. New Jersey lost its third straight.

Aliaksei Protas also scored and added two assists for Washington. Anthony Beauvillier and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals who are 11-1-0 in their last 12 visits to Prudential Center.

The visitors led 2-1 entering the third period before the Devils scored twice in a 32-second span to move ahead. Ovechkin then tied the game at 3 with his 15th goal, the NHL-record 912th of this career at 9:17.

Jesper Bratt — who had just one goal since Nov. 6 — scored twice for New Jersey. Cody Glass also scored for the Devils, who have lost 13 of their last 20 games.

Protas opened the scoring with less than a second left in the first, tapping in a pass from Ovechkin for his 14th goal.

Bratt tied the contest 1-1 at 4:56 of the second on the power play.

Beauvillier snapped the puck past Allen for his seventh goal at 17:33 of the middle period to put Washington ahead 2-1.

Bratt tied the contest again at the seven-minute mark of the third with his second goal of the game and eighth of the season. Glass then put New Jersey ahead at 7:32 with his seventh before Ovechkin tied the game for a third time.

Washington rebounded from Tuesday’s 7-3 home loss to the Rangers.

The Devils were coming off Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Islanders at UBS Arena and last Sunday’s 3-1 home loss to Buffalo.

Allen made 29 saves in defeat.

Up next

Devils: Visit Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Capitals: Visit Florida Panthers on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press