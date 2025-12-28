NHL-worst Blackhawks snap 6-game skid with a 4-3, shootout victory over the Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Nick Lardis scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks, last in the overall NHL standings, snapped a six-game losing streak. The Stars, second in the overall standings, lost a second consecutive game after regulation following a four-game winning streak.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice, former Star Jason Dickinson added a goal and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves through overtime for the Blackhawks. Soderblom, getting his 12th start with Chicago beginning a back-to-back, snapped a personal five-game skid during which he allowed 29 goals.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and Nils Lundkvist and Justin Hrychowian also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 30 shots.

Chicago won for the first time since star forward Connor Bedard was sidelined by a shoulder injury on Dec. 12.

Lardis, playing his sixth NHL game, sent the puck past Oettinger in his first NHL shootout attempt. He was one of five rookies in the Blackhawks’ lineup.

Bertuzzi has a team-high 18 goals and ended a seven-game pointless streak.

For Lundkvist, who missed 25 games with a lower-body injury, it was his first goal since the season-opening game.

Rantanen has 39 assists this season, second in the NHL, and has a six-game point streak (2-10-12).

Hryckowian has a five-game point streak (3-2-5).

Dallas’ Wyatt Johnston had three assists.

Chicago’s Alex Vlasic had two assists.

In a matchup of standout special teams, Dallas’ power play went 0 for 4 against Chicago’s penalty kill – ranked fourth.

The teams will meet again in Chicago on New Year’s night.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Stars: Host Buffalo on New Year’s Eve following a second consecutive three days off.

___

