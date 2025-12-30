Skip to main content
Severson, Greaves carry the travel-delayed Blue Jackets past the Senators, 4-1

By AP News
Blue Jackets Senators Hockey

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Damon Severson had a goal and an assist, Jet Greaves made 27 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Monday night for their third straight victory.

The NHL pushed back the starting time a half-hour to 7:30 p.m. after the Blue Jackets’ late arrival because of plane issues and inclement weather.

Greaves also was in goal Sunday in a 4-2 home victory over the New York Islanders.

Boone Jenner, Denton Mateychuk and Kirill Marchenko also scored for Columbus. Cole Sillinger and Charlie Coyle each had two assists.

Jake Sanderson scored for Ottawa, and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves. The Senators have lost three straight.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

