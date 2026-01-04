Hutson’s first career OT goal gives Canadiens 4-3 win over struggling Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Defenseman Lane Hutson scored 3:40 into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday.

It was the 13th career goal and first in OT for Hutson, last season’s Calder Trophy winner with six goals and 60 assists.

Brendan Gallagher, Oliver Kapanen and Juraj Slafkovsky also scored for the Canadiens, who went 4-1-2 playing seven consecutive road games, the last five following the NHL’s Christmas break. They split a back-to-back after losing 2-0 at St. Louis on Saturday.

Samuel Montembeault made 24 saves to record his second straight win since being recalled from the minors.

Wyatt Johnston had two goals and Quebec native Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Stars, who have lost five straight games for the first time this season (0-2-3). Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots and has lost three straight starts (0-1-2) for the second time this season.

Montembeault, eighth in last season’s Vezina Trophy balloting, has allowed five goals in two games after being sent to the AHL in mid-December for a conditioning assignment.

Montreal’s Phillip Danault had two assists, including on Hutson’s winner.

The Canadiens are 7-2 in overtime this season, the Stars 1-5.

Dallas has the second-best power play for the season but, after going 0 for 3 on Sunday, hasn’t scored on its last 18 home power plays dating to Dec. 5.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Calgary on Wednesday to begin a four-game homestand.

Stars: Begin a season-long six-game trip on Tuesday at Carolina in the first of a back-to-back.

___

