Marie-Philip Poulin scores twice as Victoire rally to beat the Frost 3-2 in overtime

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Abby Roque tied it with 29 seconds left with goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens off for an extra attacker, Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the game 3:12 into overtime and the Montreal Victoire beat the Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Sunday.

Poulin skated through the defense and beat goalie Maddie Rooney with a backhander in front of a capacity crowd of 10,172 at Place Bell. Poulin ran her points streak to a career-high five games.

Poulin also assisted on Roque’s goal, and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 19 saves. Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-2-0-4.

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her PWHL-leading eighth goal to give Minnesota the lead with 1:50 left. Roque then tipped in Poulin’s pass from the side of the net.

Mae Batherson also scored for Minnesota, and Rooney made 35 saves. The Frost are 4-1-2-3. They earned six of 12 points on a four-game trip.

Up next

Frost: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Victoire: Play Vancouver in Quebec City on Sunday.

