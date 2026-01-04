Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Marie-Philip Poulin scores twice as Victoire rally to beat the Frost 3-2 in overtime

Sponsored by:
By AP News
PWHL Frost Victoire Hockey

PWHL Frost Victoire Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Abby Roque tied it with 29 seconds left with goalie Ann-Renée Desbiens off for an extra attacker, Marie-Philip Poulin scored her second goal of the game 3:12 into overtime and the Montreal Victoire beat the Minnesota Frost 3-2 on Sunday.

Poulin skated through the defense and beat goalie Maddie Rooney with a backhander in front of a capacity crowd of 10,172 at Place Bell. Poulin ran her points streak to a career-high five games.

Poulin also assisted on Roque’s goal, and Ann-Renée Desbiens made 19 saves. Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-2-0-4.

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her PWHL-leading eighth goal to give Minnesota the lead with 1:50 left. Roque then tipped in Poulin’s pass from the side of the net.

Mae Batherson also scored for Minnesota, and Rooney made 35 saves. The Frost are 4-1-2-3. They earned six of 12 points on a four-game trip.

Up next

Frost: Host Seattle on Sunday.

Victoire: Play Vancouver in Quebec City on Sunday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.