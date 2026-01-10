Matt Coronato’s 3rd-period goal lifts Flames over Penguins 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Coronato scored in the third period to lift the Calgary Flames over the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Saturday.

Connor Zary also scored for the Flames, who won for the first time in 2026 and snapped a four-game losing streak. Calgary was limited to one goal in each of its previous three losses.

Devin Cooley stopped 27 shots in his first start since Dec. 20.

Egor Chinakhov scored for the Penguins, who saw a season-high six-game winning streak end. Pittsburgh had won seven of eight before Saturday’s loss. Arturs Silovs made 23 saves.

Thomas Novak thought he scored the tying goal in the third period, but it was ruled that Sidney Crosby interfered with Cooley.

Evgeni Malkin got his 854th assist to pass Bryan Trottier and Anze Kopitar for the 10th most assists in NHL history with one team.

Bryan Rust missed the game with a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Crosby’s eight-game point streak ended, and Erik Karlsson’s nine-game home point streak was also snapped.

Coronato scored the winning goal when he beat Silovs with a wrist shot 42 seconds into the third period.

Zary opened the scoring for Calgary with a breakaway goal at 2:33 of the first period. He intercepted an errant pass from Ryan Shea at the offensive blueline and beat Silovs between the legs.

Pittsburgh scored its only goal at 9:17 of the second period when Chinakhov finished a give-and-go with Malkin from the right faceoff dot.

Flames: Continue a five-game road trip Tuesday at Columbus.

Penguins: Visit Boston on Sunday.

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press