Jordan Staal’s 2 assists lead Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Kraken

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jaccob Slavin’s first assist of the season on William Carrier’s goal lifted the Carolina Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fourth straight game. Carrier deflected in a shot by Slavin with 6:10 left in the third period. Jordan Staal assisted on the final two goals.

Berkly Catton and Matty Beniers scored for the Kraken and Joey Daccord stopped 31 shots. Seattle lost in regulation for the first time in 11 games (8-1-2).

Slavin missed the previous 10 games with an upper-body injury he suffered in a 4-3 shootout loss at Florida on Dec. 19. He missed 29 games earlier in the season with a lower-body injury. It was only the sixth time Carolina had their top defenseman in the lineup and they improved to 5-0-1 in those games. The assist was Slavin’s 300th career point.

Brandon Bussi made 10 saves for his 16th win in 19 starts this season. The rookie goalie inadvertently helped Catton give Seattle a 2-1 lead at 5:56 in the third period. Ryan Winterton stole Bussi’s failed clearing attempt and found Catton alone in the slot for the goal.

Bussi wasn’t overly busy on the night since Seattle had a season-low 12 shots on goal and only eight through the first two periods.

Martinook tied the game at 10:37 in the third period on a feed from behind the net from Staal.

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 3:23 in the first period. He has scored a goal in four straight games.

Beniers tied it for Seattle at 14:13 in the first. He made a pretty move around Slavin at the blueline and then beat Bussi to his stick side.

Up Next

Kraken: At the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Hurricanes: At Detroit on Monday night.

