Tippett has 2nd career hat trick, Flyers beat NHL-leading Avs 7-3

DENVER (AP) — Owen Tippett had his second career hat trick and the Philadelphia Flyers handed the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche their fourth loss in five games, 7-3 on Friday night.

Tippett opened the scoring in the first and struck twice in the third. He also had an assist. Matvei Michkov had two goals and an assist, Denver Barkey and Bobby Brink also scored and Samuel Ersson made 32 saves.

Philadelphia finished 2-0-1 on a three-game trip and spoiled the 25th reunion of Colorado’s 2001 Stanley Cup championship squad.

The Avalanche had 15 players from the title team on hand, including team president Joe Sakic, Ray Bourque, Peter Forsberg and Rob Blake. They watched Colorado suffer just its second home regulation loss of the season and finish 3-3-1 on its longest homestand of the season.

Tippett gave the Flyers a 4-3 lead 56 seconds into the third period. Just 1:04 later, Michkov deflected Emile Andrae’s shot over Mackenzie Blackwood’s shoulder. Tippett scored on a short-handed breakaway with 9:36 left to push his season goals total to 18.

Cale Makar, Parker Kelly and Victor Olofsson scored for Colorado, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists to retake the NHL scoring lead with 87 points.

Blackwood allowed six goals on 19 shots in his second game since returning from a lower-body injury.

Up next

Flyers: Host the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Avalanche: At Toronto on Sunday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press