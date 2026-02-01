Avalanche host the Red Wings following MacKinnon’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (32-18-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (36-8-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Nathan MacKinnon’s two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Avalanche’s 5-0 win.

Colorado is 20-2-4 at home and 36-8-9 overall. The Avalanche are 20-4-6 in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Detroit has gone 14-8-4 in road games and 32-18-6 overall. The Red Wings have allowed 168 goals while scoring 169 for a +1 scoring differential.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Avalanche won 5-0 in the previous matchup. MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has 40 goals and 51 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 18 goals and 40 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press