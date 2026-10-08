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Red Wings host the Kraken after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

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By AP News

Seattle Kraken (2-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Seattle Kraken after Alex DeBrincat’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Red Wings’ 5-3 win.

Detroit had a 41-31-10 record overall and a 21-16-4 record at home last season. The Red Wings had a 22.6% power play success rate last season, scoring 56 goals on 248 chances.

Seattle had a 34-37-11 record overall and a 15-20-6 record on the road last season. The Kraken scored 224 goals while allowing 257 for a -33 goal differential last season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Carter Bear: out (upper body), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed), J.T. Compher: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Kasper: out (upper body), Chase Stillman: out (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (upper-body).

Kraken: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body), Jake O’Brien: out (lower-body), Jacob Melanson: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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