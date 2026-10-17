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Lightning storm back from 2-goal deficit to beat the Canucks 4-2

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By AP News
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TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice, Jake Guentzel had a goal and an assist, and Dennis Hildeby stopped 12 shots as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday.

Guentzel scored the winner in the third period as Tampa Bay came back from a two-goal deficit.

Pontus Holmberg also scored and Brayden Point finished with two assists for Tampa Bay, which improved to 5-0 at home.

Linus Karlsson and Elias Pettersson scored while Kevin Lankinen finished with 31 saves for the Canucks, who finished winless (0-4-1) on a five-game road trip. Vancouver is winless in the past seven games (0-6-1) overall.

Guentzel picked up the winner at 2:04 of the third after Charle-Edouard D’Astous slid a pass off the wall to Guentzel for the quick snap shot that deflected off the stick of Vancouver’s Liam Ohgren.

For the second consecutive game, the Canucks had a 2-0 lead they were not able to hold.

Karlsson put Vancouver up 1-0 at 15:32 of the first period with a shot from the right point. Pettersson put the Canucks up 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:35 of the second period.

Kucherov scored twice in the span of 4:53 to pull the Lightning even. He scored his first goal off his own rebound on the power play at 6:30. Kucherov scored again as Point pulled a faceoff back to Kucherov for the quick shot at 11:23.

Holmberg capped the scoring, getting to a loose puck off a faceoff and beating Lankinen through the pads at 15:57.

Up next

Canucks: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By ERIK ERLENDSSON
Associated Press

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