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Lightning visit the Avalanche following Cirelli’s 2-goal game

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By AP News

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Colorado Avalanche after Anthony Cirelli scored two goals in the Lightning’s 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Colorado is 3-1-1 at home and 5-4-1 overall. The Avalanche have a 4-1-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has a 2-2-0 record on the road and a 7-2 record overall. The Lightning have a +eight scoring differential, with 31 total goals scored and 23 given up.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nicolas Roy: out (lower body), Logan O’Connor: out (lower-body), Georgii Merkulov: out (undisclosed), Zachary L’Heureux: out (upper body).

Lightning: Yanni Gourde: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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