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Chicago hosts Montreal in a non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Montreal Canadiens (4-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Montreal Canadiens in a non-conference matchup.

Chicago has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 3-6 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 1-4-0 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Montreal has a 1-1-1 record in road games and a 4-3-2 record overall. The Canadiens serve 11.8 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in NHL play.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Andrew Mangiapane: out (lower-body), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Florian Xhekaj: out (lower-body), Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Mike Matheson: day to day (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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