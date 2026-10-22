Sharks play the Senators after Celebrini’s 2-goal showing

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San Jose Sharks (5-4-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (7-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Senators -134, Sharks +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators after Macklin Celebrini’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime win.

Ottawa is 7-3 overall and 4-1-0 at home. The Senators serve 13.3 penalty minutes per game to rank second in NHL play.

San Jose has a 3-2-1 record in road games and a 5-4-1 record overall. The Sharks have allowed 34 goals while scoring 26 for a -8 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Senators: Linus Ullmark: day to day (lower body), William Eklund: out (ankle), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed), Kurtis MacDermid: out (upper-body).

Sharks: Alexander Wennberg: day to day (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press