Pittsburgh takes losing streak into matchup with Florida

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Florida Panthers (5-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Penguins -115, Panthers -106; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins aim to end their four-game losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers.

Pittsburgh has a 2-1-0 record at home and a 3-6-1 record overall. The Penguins are 1-2-0 in games decided by a goal.

Florida has a 5-3-2 record overall and a 3-2-2 record in road games. The Panthers are first in league play with 60 total penalties (averaging 6.0 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Penguins: Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed), Bryan Rust: day to day (lower-body), Ben Kindel: out (undisclosed), Justin Brazeau: out (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body).

Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jacob Markstrom: out (upper body), Brad Marchand: out (leg), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press