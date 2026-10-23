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Cooley makes 36 saves in the Flames’ 2-1 victory over the Wild

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By AP News
Wild Flames Hockey

Wild Flames Hockey

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CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Devin Cooley made 36 saves and the Calgary Flames scored two power-play goals in the first period in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Aydar Suniev scored with 9:11 left in the first and Joel Farabee struck just over three minutes later to help the Flames (3-6-0) win their second straight on home ice.

Michael McCarron scored for the Wild (6-3-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 20 saves.

Suniev’s goal, his third of the season, was his first career power-play goal. Farabee beat Wallstedt on a rebound for his first goal of the campaign.

The Flames were without captain Mikael Backlund, who’s listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Former Wild center Ben Jones made his season debut for Calgary.

Up next

Wild: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Flames: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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