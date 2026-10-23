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Maple Leafs bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers

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By AP News

Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (8-1-1, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton has a 3-1-1 record at home and an 8-1-1 record overall. The Oilers have a 5-0-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Toronto has a 6-4-2 record overall and a 2-1-1 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have a 5-1-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Oilers: Alec Regula: out (undisclosed), Atro Leppanen: out (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm: out (undisclosed), Frederik Andersen: out (knee), Jason Dickinson: out (lower-body), Matt Savoie: out (lower-body), Mattias Janmark: out (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: John Tavares: out (lower body), Dakota Joshua: out (abdomen), Jake McCabe: day to day (face), Cade Webber: out (elbow), Elvis Merzlikins: out (shoulder), Max Domi: out (back), Miles Wood: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: out (upper body), Nick Blankenburg: day to day (undisclosed), William Villeneuve: out (knee), Marshall Rifai: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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