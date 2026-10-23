Penguins host the Predators after Robertson’s 2-goal game

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Nashville Predators (3-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Nashville Predators after Nicholas Robertson’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Penguins’ 4-0 win.

Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 at home and 4-6-1 overall. The Penguins have a 1-2-0 record in one-goal games.

Nashville is 1-1-2 in road games and 3-3-3 overall. The Predators are 1-1-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Penguins: Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed), Bryan Rust: out (lower-body), Egor Chinakhov: day to day (lower body), Ben Kindel: out (undisclosed), Justin Brazeau: out (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body).

Predators: William Trudeau: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press