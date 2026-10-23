Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Penguins host the Predators after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Nashville Predators (3-3-3, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Nashville Predators after Nicholas Robertson’s two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Penguins’ 4-0 win.

Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 at home and 4-6-1 overall. The Penguins have a 1-2-0 record in one-goal games.

Nashville is 1-1-2 in road games and 3-3-3 overall. The Predators are 1-1-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Penguins: Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed), Bryan Rust: out (lower-body), Egor Chinakhov: day to day (lower body), Ben Kindel: out (undisclosed), Justin Brazeau: out (lower-body), Trevor van Riemsdyk: day to day (lower body), Ryan Graves: out (lower-body).

Predators: William Trudeau: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.