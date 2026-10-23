Wild take road losing streak into game against the Kraken

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Minnesota Wild (6-3-2, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-3-1, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild hit the road against the Seattle Kraken looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

Seattle has a 7-3-1 record overall and a 3-1-0 record on its home ice. The Kraken have scored 42 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

Minnesota has a 2-3-2 record in road games and a 6-3-2 record overall. The Wild have a +five scoring differential, with 32 total goals scored and 27 given up.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Kraken: Ryan Lindgren: out (upper body), Jake O’Brien: out (lower-body), Jacob Melanson: out (chest).

Wild: Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Maxim Shabanov: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Brock Faber: out (skull).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press