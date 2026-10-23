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Blue Jackets play the Golden Knights in a non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Vegas Golden Knights (8-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights face off in a non-conference matchup.

Columbus is 3-3-0 in home games and 3-5 overall. The Blue Jackets are 1-2-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 3-2-0 on the road and 8-4 overall. The Golden Knights are 2-1-0 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Caleb MacDonald: out (lower-body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Ivan Provorov: out (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Parker Wotherspoon: out (upper body), Victor Olofsson: out (undisclosed), Kai Uchacz: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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