Ducks come into matchup with the Flyers on losing streak

Add us as a preferred source

Anaheim Ducks (4-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (3-6-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia is 3-6-3 overall and 2-2-2 at home. The Flyers have a 2-1-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Anaheim has a 4-6 record overall and a 3-3-0 record on the road. The Ducks have a 4-0-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (lower body), Owen Tippett: out (upper-body), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper-body), Cam York: out (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Judd Caulfield: day to day (personal), Troy Terry: out (hip), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body), Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower body), Ian Moore: out (lower-body), Jeff Malott: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press