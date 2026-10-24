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Stars host the Islanders after overtime win

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By AP News

New York Islanders (5-3-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (6-3-1, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the New York Islanders after the Stars took down the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime.

Dallas is 6-3-1 overall and 3-2-0 in home games. The Stars have a 5-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

New York is 5-3-2 overall and 1-2-1 in road games. The Islanders have a 5-1-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

INJURIES: Stars: Oskar Back: out (finger), Cameron Hughes: out (upper-body), Esa Lindell: out (lower-body), Matt Duchene: out (abdomen).

Islanders: Mathew Barzal: out (knee), Matias Maccelli: out (lower body), Calum Ritchie: out (lower body), Alexander Romanov: out (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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