Mammoth host the Lightning after Cooley’s 2-goal game

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (7-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mammoth -147, Lightning +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Tampa Bay Lightning after Logan Cooley scored two goals in the Mammoth’s 5-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Utah has a 3-1-0 record in home games and a 7-4 record overall. The Mammoth have given up 36 goals while scoring 41 for a +5 scoring differential.

Tampa Bay has a 7-3 record overall and a 2-2-0 record in road games. The Lightning have a 3-1-0 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

INJURIES: Mammoth: Maveric Lamoureux: out (shoulder), Michael Carcone: out (upper body), John Marino: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Victor Hedman: day to day (undisclosed), Yanni Gourde: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press