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Chicago hosts Florida in a non-conference matchup

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By AP News

Florida Panthers (5-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-7, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the Florida Panthers in a non-conference matchup.

Chicago has gone 3-2-0 at home and 3-7 overall. The Blackhawks are 3-0-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Florida has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 3-3-2 record in road games. The Panthers rank first in the league serving 15.0 penalty minutes per game.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: day to day (upper-body).

Panthers: Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Jacob Markstrom: out (upper body), Brad Marchand: out (leg), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body), Gustav Forsling: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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