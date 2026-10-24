Jets bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Canadiens

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Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (4-3-3, in the Central Division)

Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to stop their four-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Winnipeg has gone 2-2-1 in home games and 4-3-3 overall. The Jets have a -3 scoring differential, with 26 total goals scored and 29 given up.

Montreal has a 1-1-1 record in road games and a 5-3-2 record overall. The Canadiens have conceded 35 goals while scoring 32 for a -3 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

INJURIES: Jets: Garrett Brown: out (lower-body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed), Josh Morrissey: out (upper body).

Canadiens: Florian Xhekaj: out (lower-body), Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Nick Suzuki: out (upper body), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press