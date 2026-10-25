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Toronto visits Calgary after Nylander’s 2-goal game

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By AP News

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (4-6, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Calgary Flames after William Nylander’s two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Maple Leafs’ 7-2 win.

Calgary has gone 2-3-0 at home and 4-6 overall. The Flames are 1-4-0 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Toronto has a 2-1-1 record on the road and a 7-4-2 record overall. The Maple Leafs have committed 54 total penalties (4.2 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Flames: Jonathan Huberdeau: out (hip), Mikael Backlund: day to day (upper body), Samuel Honzek: out (lower-body).

Maple Leafs: John Tavares: out (lower body), Dakota Joshua: out (abdomen), Cade Webber: out (elbow), Elvis Merzlikins: out (shoulder), Max Domi: out (back), Miles Wood: out (undisclosed), Chris Tanev: out (upper body), Nick Blankenburg: out (undisclosed), William Villeneuve: out (knee), Marshall Rifai: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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