NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee almost exactly a year since injuring his left knee, and the team said Friday he will be out 6-8 months.

Palmieri’s right leg bent awkwardly around the right post after getting tangled up with Toronto’s Easton Cowan five minutes into the second period of the teams’ game Monday night. He did not return and was getting evaluated later in the week.

The 35-year-old made it through just 25 games this season after getting hurt in the 23rd game last season. Back-to-back injuries put his career in jeopardy following more than a decade and a half in the NHL.

Palmieri, a native of Smithtown, New York, has skated in 948 regular-season and 68 playoff games with Anaheim, New Jersey and the Islanders since debuting in the league in 2010.

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