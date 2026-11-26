New Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon received a four-game suspension on Thursday for an illegal hit to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk.

Dillon was assessed a match penalty for the check during the first period of the Devils’ shootout win in Columbus on Wednesday night. Mateychuk left the game after the hit.

Dillon forfeits $82,474.24 based on his average annual salary and under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

On the play, Mateychuk skated through neutral ice and entered the zone before moving the puck to a teammate. Once the puck was gone, Dillon finished a “high, hard check, elevating upward and unnecessarily and making Mateychuk’s head the main point of contact on a hit where such head contact was avoidable,” the NHL’s department of player safety said in a video.

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness said after the game: “I’ve coached Dillon. He’s not a dirty player. He’s a hard player. He caught him in a bad spot and that’s a bad hit. It is.”

Bowness said Wednesday that he spoke with Mateychuk and the defenseman “feels fine.” Bowness added that “protocol will take over and we’ll go from there.”

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By The Associated Press