Los Angeles Kings (8-12-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-13-1, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings after Alex Killorn’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Ducks’ 7-0 win.

Anaheim has a 12-13-1 record overall and a 6-3-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have conceded 95 goals while scoring 96 for a +1 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has an 8-12-2 record overall and a 1-2-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kings have gone 3-4-2 in games decided by a goal.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Carlsson has scored seven goals with 22 assists for the Ducks. Cutter Gauthier has 12 goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Laferriere has five goals and 10 assists for the Kings. Artemi Panarin has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Beckett Sennecke: day to day (upper body), A.J. Greer: out (upper-body), Leo Carlsson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Poehling: out (lower-body).

Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Erik Gustafsson: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press