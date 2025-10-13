Goal-line stand gets Rams on track in win over Ravens, but offense still has plenty to fix

The Los Angeles Rams got out of their own way long enough to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, something that wasn’t guaranteed taking into account their inconsistent play over the previous three games.

The Rams (4-2) kept pace in the NFC West and potentially have something to build on.

“A lot that we can learn from, a lot that we can grow from, and it’s a lot easier to be able to do that after a win,” coach Sean McVay said Sunday.

It was the defense that led the way, continuing a trend from late last season once a young group under a first-time coordinator found itself. The Ravens were the fifth opponent held to single digits in the Rams’ past 10 regular-season games.

That feat required stuffing Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews and running back Derrick Henry three times from the 1 in the closing seconds of the second quarter, including outside linebacker Jared Verse charging in for a tackle for loss on fourth down.

The stand kept the game tied at 3-all, and the offense responded with consecutive touchdown drives following the break.

“The way that we started the second half, that was in alignment with what we want,” McVay said.

There is still plenty to work on to get the offense fully in gear, setting aside star wide receiver Puka Nacua’s ankle injury in the first half. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is still missing some throws the 17-year veteran usually makes, and running back Kyren Williams has yet to deliver a signature performance on the ground following his August contract extension. The red zone continues to be problematic, with Los Angeles scoring two touchdowns in five chances.

“I think it’s always great to feel like there’s so much improvement that can be had, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, for us to be able to move forward,” McVay said. “It’s early in the season. You don’t take wins for granted, I certainly have learned that.”

What’s working

Feeding on the energy from their goal-line stop, the defensive line came to life in the second half. The Rams sacked third-string QB Tyler Huntley four times and held Henry to 32 yards rushing after giving up 90 yards through the first two quarters.

What needs help

The timing between Stafford and WR Davante Adams. They connected on just four of the nine times Stafford targeted Adams for 39 yards, something which will have to change if Nacua misses time.

Stock up

OLB Byron Young had two sacks, two tackles for loss and five QB hits as his breakout third season continues. Young has 7 1/2 sacks through six games, matching his total from last season and needing a half sack to equal his career-high of 8 as a rookie.

Stock down

PK Joshua Karty missed a 26-yard field goal by putting it off the right upright in the first quarter, continuing his shaky run. He has made four of his past eight field goals going back to the second half of Week 3 in Philadelphia and also missed a crucial extra point in an overtime loss to San Francisco.

Injuries

Nacua is day to day, per McVay, giving the NFL’s leader in receptions at least a chance to play this week. McVay also seemed optimistic about the availability of RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) and WR Tutu Atwell (hamstring) after both sat out against the Ravens.

Key number

17 — LB Nate Landman set the franchise single-game record with 17 tackles against Baltimore.

Next steps

The Rams face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday.

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press