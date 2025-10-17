Larry Williams, San Francisco athletic director and former NFL player, dies at 62

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of San Francisco Athletic Director Larry Williams, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent his life devoted to a deep faith combined with his love of education and athletics, has died. He was 62.

Williams died while going through a morning workout on campus Thursday, University President Salvador D. Aceves announced in a letter posted on the athletic department website.

Serving as athletic director at the university since Aug. 31, 2022, Williams was thrilled to be in a job covering all of his passions.

“USF represents to me the almost perfect combination of things I cherish,” he said when hired. “No. 1, it’s the Catholic identity. No. 2, it’s the deep educational mission. And No. 3, it’s athletic participation in an environment that very specifically includes 1 and 2. At this point in my career, there’s almost a vocational element to what I do here at USF.”

Added Aceves: “This is precisely how Larry approached his role throughout his tenure.”

Williams was selected in the 10th round — 259th overall — of the 1985 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. The guard and center played from 1986-92, appearing in 61 games with Cleveland, New Orleans and New England. He started 44 of those games.

“Grounded in his Catholic faith, Larry saw his work at USF as more than a profession — it was a calling which he devotedly lived out for others on a daily basis,” Aceves wrote. “Starting his days in contemplative prayer, scripture reading, and reflection, his belief in the harmony of faith, education, and athletics shaped his vision for the department and his dedication to the holistic development of student-athletes.”

The native of Orange, California, Williams earned a law degree from the University of San Diego while playing in the NFL and later practiced in Indianapolis upon retiring from football in 1993.

Williams also spent stints as athletic director at Marquette and the University of Portland.

Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins was named interim USF athletic director.

