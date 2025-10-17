Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud sent home for an ‘excused absence’ and won’t play at 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III will miss his second consecutive game after coach Raheem Morris “sent him home.”

Morris described the decision Friday as a private matter between the receiver and the Falcons (3-2). McCloud has been the team’s No. 3 receiver since last season.

“Excused absence — home,” Morris said following practice. “Working through some things right now that are private with my young man, and we’ll figure those things out as we go.”

McCloud was a healthy scratch for Atlanta’s win against Buffalo on Monday night and won’t travel with the team for Sunday’s game at San Francisco (4-2). McCloud did not practice Thursday or Friday for what the team said was non-injury-related reasons.

The Falcons fired receivers coach Ike Hilliard following a 30-0 loss to Carolina in Week 3. McCloud and Hilliard are close, but Morris said Hilliard’s dismissal was unrelated to McCloud’s situation. He also said it should not be considered a disciplinary issue.

“It is just more a football thing and what we got to get straightened out,” Morris said.

