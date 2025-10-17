Skip to main content
Sabres host the Panthers after McLeod’s 2-goal game

By AP News

Florida Panthers (3-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (1-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers after Ryan McLeod scored two goals in the Sabres’ 8-4 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo went 36-39-7 overall and 10-13-3 in division games last season. The Sabres scored 43 power-play goals last season on 229 chances for an 18.8% success rate.

Florida had a 47-31-4 record overall and went 20-16-2 in Atlantic Division play last season. The Panthers scored 246 goals while giving up 223 for a +23 goal differential last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

