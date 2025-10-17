Barcelona coach says he and his players are ‘not happy’ with Miami match

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and his players are not pleased at having to travel 4,500 miles (7,200 kilometers) to play a regular season La Liga match near Miami in December.

Replying to a question at a press conference on Friday, Flick made his feelings clear.

“My players are not happy, I am not happy, but La Liga decided that we will play this game,” he said.

The Dec. 20 match against Villarreal will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has defended the Spanish league game by saying it represents the opportunity to further push into the American sports market.

But for Flick and his players, it represents added travel before a short winter break. Barcelona will also travel to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup starting Jan. 7.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has criticized playing the game in the U.S., saying players are already overloaded with travel and a packed playing calendar.

Like Barcelona, Villarreal is also playing in the Champions League this season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that the league plans to make an international soccer match an annual event. The league has chartered planes to bring to Florida what it estimates will be 2,000 to 3,000 fans from Villarreal, which is the home team.

Barcelona plays Girona in the Spanish league on Saturday.

