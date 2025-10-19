Skip to main content
Jaguars center Hainsey active for Wembley game against Rams

By AP News

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars center Robert Hainsey was active as expected for Jacksonville’s game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

A team captain, Hainsey returned to practice after missing last week’s 20-12 loss to the Seahawks because of a hamstring injury. He was missed. The Jags rushed for just 59 yards and quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked a career-high seven times.

Jags LB Devin Lloyd (calf), the AFC defensive player of the month for September, and TE Quintin Morris (groin) didn’t make the trip.

Also inactive for Jacksonville: S Kahlef Hailassie, RB Cody Schrader, OL Wyatt Milum and DT Khalen Saunders Sr.

Rams star receiver Puka Nacua had been ruled out earlier this week because of an ankle injury. RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) also was ruled out.

Also inactive for Los Angeles: QB Stetson Bennett IV, RB Jarquez Hunter, OL Beaux Limmer, and DE Desjuan Johnson.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

