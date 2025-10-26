Tua Tagovailoa throws 4 TD passes as Dolphins overwhelm Falcons 34-10 to end 3-game losing streak

ATLANTA (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw a season-high four touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins ended their three-game losing streak by dominating the short-handed Atlanta Falcons 34-10 on Sunday.

The Dolphins (2-6) outgained the Falcons (3-4) 338-213. Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions in each of his last two games, was added to the injury report before the game with an illness but showed no signs of being limited.

Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards with scoring passes to De’Von Achane, Malik Washington, Jaylen Waddle and Ollie Gordon II.

The Falcons were without quarterback Michael Penix Jr., top wide receiver Drake London and sacks leader Zach Harrison, among others, due to injuries.

Atlanta veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins made his first start since a Dec. 16, 2024, win at Las Vegas. Cousins, who appeared in only one game this season in a backup role, couldn’t rescue the offense against a Miami defense determined to contain running back Bijan Robinson.

The Dolphins kept the Falcons out of the end zone until Tyler Allgeier’s 6-yard scoring run with 5:01 remaining.

Robinson was held to 25 rushing yards and lost a fumble inside the Miami 20 in the third quarter. The crucial turnover came on a rare strong possession for Atlanta, which was stopped without a first down on four of its first five possessions.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was rewarded for sticking with Tagovailoa this week after the quarterback was pulled in the fourth quarter of last week’s 31-6 loss at Cleveland. Tagovailoa entered Sunday’s game tied for the NFL lead with 10 interceptions. The Dolphins had no turnovers against the Falcons.

Penix was held out with a bone bruise on his left knee after being listed as questionable.

Injuries

Dolphins: CB Storm Duck left the game with a knee injury. … WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder) and S Ashtyn Davis (quad) were listed as questionable to return after leaving in the first half.

Falcons: S Jessie Bates III was ruled out after leaving the game with an ankle injury in the third quarter. … London was inactive after he was added to the injury report on Saturday with a hip injury. Harrison (knee), rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker (groin) and cornerback Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) also did not play. The team placed inside linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) on the reserve/injured list on Saturday.

Up next

Dolphins: Miami has a short rest before playing a home game against Baltimore on Thursday night.

Falcons: Atlanta visits New England next Sunday.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer