Tyler Huntley leads Ravens past Bears 30-16, Derrick Henry scores 2 TDs for Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for two touchdowns, Tyler Huntley made a big third-down throw late in the fourth quarter and the Baltimore Ravens finally won without Lamar Jackson, beating the Chicago Bears 30-16 on Sunday.

The Ravens (2-5) snapped a four-game skid and ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak. The Bears (4-3) dominated the first quarter, but managed only two field goals in that period and didn’t score again until the fourth.

Although Jackson returned to practice this week, he was ruled out Saturday for a third straight game because of a hamstring injury. The Ravens had lost 11 of their previous 13 when their star quarterback didn’t play, but Huntley filled in capably this time after Cooper Rush started against the Texans and Rams.

Huntley completed his first nine passes and ultimately threw for 186 yards while running for 53. The Ravens led 16-13 in the fourth quarter when, with the Bears backed up near their own goal line, Caleb Williams was intercepted by Nate Wiggins, giving Baltimore the ball at the Chicago 9. Huntley threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar two plays later.

The Bears kicked a field goal to pull within seven with 5:06 left, but Huntley threw a 14-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins on third-and-7 and Henry’s 2-yard touchdown made it 30-16.

The Bears outgained the Ravens 125-8 in the first quarter, but led only 6-0. Baltimore then took the lead on a 2-yard scoring run by Henry and it was 10-6 at the half. The Ravens opened the second half with a field goal, then Huntley’s scrambling ability helped them drive 76 yards for another three points before the third quarter ended.

D’Andre Swift’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth pulled the Bears within three at 16-13.

Williams threw for 285 yards. He took an intentional grounding penalty that derailed a drive late in the second quarter. Cairo Santos ended up having to try a 58-yard field goal — with the Bears rushing to get it off — and came up short on the last play of the half.

The Bears came in with an NFL-best turnover margin of plus-11, but Wiggins’ interception was the only takeaway in this game.

Chicago was without starting defensive backs Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder) and Kyler Gordon (groin/calf).

Chicago’s Dominique Robinson injured his ankle and fellow DL Shemar Turner left with a knee injury. … Bears WR Luther Burden III left with a concussion.

Bears: At Cincinnati next Sunday.

Ravens: At Miami on Thursday night.

