Puka Nacua will return to practice, expected to play for Rams as Atwell goes on injured reserve

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua is expected to play for the Los Angeles Rams this week after he missed their most recent game with an ankle injury, coach Sean McVay says.

Fellow Rams receiver Tutu Atwell went on injured reserve Monday with a hamstring issue.

Nacua got hurt during the Rams’ win at Baltimore on Oct. 12, and he missed their victory over the Jaguars in London on Oct. 19. Los Angeles had its bye last week.

McVay said Monday that Nacua will return to practice Wednesday, and he will play for the Rams (5-2) against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday unless he has a significant setback.

Nacua led the NFL in receptions and yards receiving before he got hurt, and he currently ranks third in catches (54) and fourth in yards receiving (616) entering Monday.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein also will return to practice Wednesday, McVay said. Havenstein, who is in his 11th season as a starter for the Rams, has missed the past three games with an ankle injury.

Atwell got hurt during practice before the Rams traveled to Baltimore, and he missed their game against the Ravens. He also didn’t play in London despite being in uniform.

Atwell has just four catches for 164 yards this season, but the speedy big-play threat made an 88-yard TD reception with 1:33 left in the Rams’ victory last month over the Indianapolis Colts.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL