Saints giving rookie QB Tyler Shough his 1st NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The struggling New Orleans Saints have decided to give rookie quarterback Tyler Shough his first NFL start against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Saints (1-7) announced the decision to promote Shough and bench second-year QB Spencer Rattler on Tuesday on their official website and social media accounts.

Shough was the Saints’ second-round draft pick — No. 40 overall — last spring. He was given an opportunity during preseason to compete with Rattler for the starting job, but had played only sparingly since Rattler was named the Week 1 starter.

Shough made his regular-season debut during the Saints’ final offensive series of a 44-13, Week 3 loss at Seattle. He didn’t play again until late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 23-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Against the Bucs, Shough completed 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards. He was sacked twice and was intercepted when his accurate pass was snatched away from receiver Chris Olave by safety Antoine Winfield.

The 26-year-old Shough spent seven injury-plagued seasons in college with Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville before he became the Saints’ highest drafted quarterback since Archie Manning was taken with the second overall pick in 1971.

Rattler, now 1-13 as a starter in his NFL career, started the first eight games this season. He completed 174 of 256 passes (68%) for 1,586 yards and eight touchdowns. He turned the ball over only once on an interception during New Orleans’ first six games, but threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles during the Saints’ past two games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer