Panthers take on the Stars in a non-conference matchup

Dallas Stars (6-3-2, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (5-5-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the Dallas Stars square off in a non-conference matchup.

Florida is 4-1-1 at home and 5-5-1 overall. The Panthers have a 3– record in one-goal games.

Dallas has a 3-1-1 record in road games and a 6-3-2 record overall. The Stars have a -3 scoring differential, with 29 total goals scored and 32 given up.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press